Resistance Ibiza Announces Final Lineup and Weekly Programming

With just over a month to go until the grand opening on 25 July, RESISTANCE now announces the final lineup and weekly programming for its landmark residency at Privilege Ibiza this summer. Set to run every Tuesday until 12 September, RESISTANCE IBIZA will be headlined by Sasha & John Digweed for seven of the eight weekly parties, as the brand prepares to bring over 60 of the most diverse names in the house and techno scene to the world's largest club this summer.

