Regulatory Change Identified as the Key Driver for Fixed Income Market Structure Change in Europe

A significant majority of fixed income market participants believe that regulation is a main driver for market structure change in Europe, according to a survey of over 270 senior buy- and sell-side fixed income market participants conducted at the annual MarketAxess and Trax European Capital Markets Forum. With the upcoming MiFID II implementation deadline of January 3, 2018 heavy on the minds of fixed income market participants, 87% of those surveyed at the Forum believe that regulation is the ultimate catalyst for shifts in market structure.

