Read "Thievery Corporation at ARM Stadium - Macedonia 2017" reviewed by

Thievery Corporation ARM Stadium Skopje Calling Skopje, Macedonia June 20, 2017 It's been awhile since I witnessed a show like this. The ARM's stadium which is basically an open field resounded to plenty of driving beats, deep basses and expansive and hypnotic ambient sounds as Thievery Corporation in its expanded form delivered a sharp and hyper-energetic yet relaxed set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.