RANKED: The 25 best songs of 2017 so far
Packed with high-quality releases from some of the biggest names in the industry, the first half of 2017 has been a prolific period for new music. From the songs of Kendrick Lamar's instant-classic album, "DAMN.," to a few stellar singles from R&B artist Frank Ocean, to numerous indie gems, the list of our favorite songs of the year turned out to be an eclectic one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|22 hr
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC