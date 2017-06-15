Putin says Russia aims to beef up Syrian military in...

A journalist watches a live broadcast on an electronic screen showing nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin MOSCOW: Russia's medium-term plans in Syria include improving capability of the Syrian armed forces which would allow to relocate Russian troops in the country to the existing Russian bases, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

