Putin says Russia aims to beef up Syr...

Putin says Russia aims to beef up Syrian military in...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

A journalist watches a live broadcast on an electronic screen showing nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin MOSCOW: Russia's medium-term plans in Syria include improving capability of the Syrian armed forces which would allow to relocate Russian troops in the country to the existing Russian bases, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC