Polymer Resin Market is Expected to Cross USD 60 Billion by 2022
Major Key Players : BASF SE, Royal DSM, DuPont, Solvay Plastics, SABIC, LG Chem, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, Evonik, Bayer AG and others" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing demand for electrical and electronic, automotive, construction, medical and consumer and industrial, and others applications have accelerated the global demand for polymer resin. Owing to this, it has been predicted that the global market will touch a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC