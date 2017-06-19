Police arrest Islamic State suspect, ...

Police arrest Islamic State suspect, 2 others in Madrid

Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested three Moroccans, including a suspected member of the Islamic State group considered to be a clear threat to national security. A ministry statement Wednesday said the suspect had instruction manuals on jihadi suicide and electronic terrorism and was believed to have had internet contact with IS members in Syria and Iraq.

