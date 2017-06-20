Polaris Music Prize 2017 Long List announced
While the Junos tends to honour the biggest acts of the day-Leonard Cohen, Michael BublA©, and Arcade Fire all feature multiple times in its Album of the Year category-the Polaris prize highlights more obscure, underrated artists. Singling out performers like electronic producer Kaytranada, Nunavut throat singer Tanya Tagaq, and experimental post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor for the prize, the jury disregards sales or media hype in favour of finding the best damn full-length album of the last 12 months.
