PM Launches myFreeview Digital Broadcast, 4.2 Mln Decoders To Be Given Free

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tonight opened a new vista in the country's broadcasting industry with the launching of digital terrestrial television , myFreeview which can be enjoyed by the people for free. It officially signalled the change of the nation's broadcasting industry from analogue to digital in the government's efforts to provide the best television and radio broadcast for the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.