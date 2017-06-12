Pedro Agramunt hires a lawyer against...

Pedro Agramunt hires a lawyer against PACE: the expenses are covered...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Aravot, Armenia June 29 2017 Pedro Agramunt hires a lawyer against PACE: the expenses are covered by Azerbaijani deputy, Naira Zohrabyan The recall of Pedro Agramunt, the current president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe , is likely to be postponed to the PACE autumn session. According to available data, as result of signature collection for Agramunt's resignation more than 120 signatures have been collected so far, however, that is not enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notaries to face new education requirements Jun 27 new Hazleton 1
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC