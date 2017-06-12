Aravot, Armenia June 29 2017 Pedro Agramunt hires a lawyer against PACE: the expenses are covered by Azerbaijani deputy, Naira Zohrabyan The recall of Pedro Agramunt, the current president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe , is likely to be postponed to the PACE autumn session. According to available data, as result of signature collection for Agramunt's resignation more than 120 signatures have been collected so far, however, that is not enough.

