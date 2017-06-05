Panasonic Takes Aim at Sony's FS7 with the New Panasonic EVA1 Cinema Camera
Last week at Cine Gear Expo 2017, Panasonic revealed details regarding the AU-EVA1, their new cinema camera teased at NAB earlier this year. As previously reported, the EVA1 is positioned between the Lumix GH5 and the VariCam LT 4K and targets run-and-gun, documentary and independent filmmakers.
