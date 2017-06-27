Panasonic HIT Solar Module Achieves W...

Panasonic HIT Solar Module Achieves World's Highest Output Temperature Coefficient

Panasonic has once again achieved the highest efficiency of solar panels with a temperature coefficient of -0.258%/A C. This coefficient is the world's highest level for a mass-produced solar panel. This time, Panasonic has improved the output temperature coefficient by 0.032 points by making improvements to the "heterojunction technology," which is a characteristic of the company's "HIT" solar panel.

