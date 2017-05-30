Palms Trax, The Egyptian Lover, and Interstellar Funk Next on Dekmantel Records
A decade ago, the Amsterdam crew threw their first party in the Dutch capital; two years later Dekmantel Records followed. And for their decennial anniversary, Dekmantel Records are releasing ten, EPs over the course of 2017.
