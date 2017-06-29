P111-M worth of road network projects...

P111-M worth of road network projects for Negros Occidental

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Provincial Development Council of Negros Occidental has endorsed to the Provincial Board the P111-million worth of road network development projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways and Department of Trade and Industry . The Provincial Board, during its regular session on June 28, approved for concurrence the resolution of PDC that will also be endorsed to the Negros Island Regional Development Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notaries to face new education requirements Tue new Hazleton 1
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,181 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC