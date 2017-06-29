P111-M worth of road network projects for Negros Occidental
THE Provincial Development Council of Negros Occidental has endorsed to the Provincial Board the P111-million worth of road network development projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways and Department of Trade and Industry . The Provincial Board, during its regular session on June 28, approved for concurrence the resolution of PDC that will also be endorsed to the Negros Island Regional Development Council.
