OSHA Delays Electronic Filing Date fo...

OSHA Delays Electronic Filing Date for Injury and Illness Records Until December 1, 2017

Seyfarth Synopsis : OSHA has proposed to delay the reporting compliance deadline, until December 1, 2017, for certain employers to electronically file injury and illness data. Under OSHA's revised recordkeeping rules certain employers are required to electronically file injury and illness data with OSHA.

Chicago, IL

