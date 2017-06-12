O O U O O3USU Uoeu OaO U U OaO U Uoeo O Oa O O O O U Uoe O U O O O U ...

O O U O O3USU Uoeu OaO U U OaO U Uoeo...

Panasonic is celebrating Ramadan with exclusive promotions at Panasonic showroom in Amman and major retail stores in Jordan. Customers can now take advantage of the special discounts on a range of Panasonic home and cooking appliances.

