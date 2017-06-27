Northern Bass: First lineup announcement
Northern Bass has just made its first lineup announcement for this year's festival, and it seems to be one for the hip-hop heads. The popular New Year's festival is usually home to largely electronic and drum-and-bass acts and this year is no different, but the first lineup announcement has also been headed by rappers Post Malone and Stormzy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|Tue
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC