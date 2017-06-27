Northern Bass: First lineup announcement

Northern Bass: First lineup announcement

Northern Bass has just made its first lineup announcement for this year's festival, and it seems to be one for the hip-hop heads. The popular New Year's festival is usually home to largely electronic and drum-and-bass acts and this year is no different, but the first lineup announcement has also been headed by rappers Post Malone and Stormzy.

