Nissan Releases Official Pricing for 2017 Titan and Titan XD King Cab

Customers can now order a third 2017 Nissan Titan variant, the King Cab. Joining the previously available Titan/Titan XD crew cab and single cab, the cheapest extended-cab Titan will start at $32,550, while the kingly Titan XD will start at $33,560.

