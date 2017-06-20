Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, June 16, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Jun. 16, 2017 * NYNY1706.16 - Birds mentioned MISSISSIPPI KITE + BLACK-NECKED STILT + WILSON'S PLOVER + ARCTIC TERN + Cory's Shearwater Great Shearwater Sooty Shearwater Manx Shearwater Wilson's Storm-Petrel Northern Gannet Cattle Egret Sora Red Knot White-rumped Sandpiper LITTLE GULL Lesser Black-backed Gull Gull-billed Tern Black Tern Roseate Tern Royal Tern Northern Saw-whet Owl Acadian Flycatcher Worm-eating Warbler PROTHONOTARY WARBLER Magnolia Warbler Black-throated Blue Warbler YELLOW-THROATED WARBLER Prairie Warbler Canada Warbler Boat-tailed Grackle - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm ... (more)

