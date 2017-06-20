New Keystone Website "Part Builder" System
A user-friendly, interactive "Part Builder" system that enables viewers to quickly and easily identify requirements from a vast selection of standoffs, spacers and handle parts, is an exclusive feature on the homepage of Keystone Electronics Corp. website: . Visitors can select from a variety of product attributes to locate specific part numbers and/or specifications and immediately elect to submit selected requirements for sampling or quotation.
