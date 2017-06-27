Nameless Music Festival Wraps Fifth A...

Nameless Music Festival Wraps Fifth Anniversary

A SOLD OUT NAMELESS MUSIC FESTIVAL brought the Northern town of Lecco to life earlier this month. With a record number of 30,000 attendees for the special fifth edition, Lecco and neighbouring areas were filled to the brim with enthusiastic dance music lovers.

Chicago, IL

