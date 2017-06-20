Mystery Skulls Drops New Track 'Music'

Mystery Skulls Drops New Track 'Music'

Mastermind electronic artist, producer, and singer Mystery Skulls has today released a brand new single "Music." The uplifting, electro-soul song serves as the first official taste of new music since the 2014 breakout album Forever, which hit #1 on the iTunes dance chart and introduced the world to Mystery Skulls' eclectic ear and unique blend of soul, house, disco and R&B.

