Mystery Skulls Drops New Track 'Music'

Mastermind electronic artist, producer, and singer Mystery Skulls has today released a brand new single "Music." The uplifting, electro-soul song serves as the first official taste of new music since the 2014 breakout album Forever, which hit #1 on the iTunes dance chart and introduced the world to Mystery Skulls' eclectic ear and unique blend of soul, house, disco and R&B.

