Music reviews: Goldie, Sarah Jane Sco...

Music reviews: Goldie, Sarah Jane Scouten, Can and Needles//Pins

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Goldie : The Journey Man : Goldie is responsible for Timeless, one of the best electronic albums of the past 30 years. Any new recording from this true star of the 1990s' drum and bass scene is certain to get some attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,143 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC