Music Production Jun 08, 2017 Jarre Honored with Hawking Medal

Science festival Starmus has announced that French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre is one of this year's recipients of the Stephen Hawking Science Medal for Science Communication. Jarre is honored this year in the music and arts category alongside Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, who founded the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History in 1997, and is honored for science writing.

