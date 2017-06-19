Music News Rumours circulate of Elbow and Arcade Fire secret sets at Glastonbury 2017

Music News Rumours circulate of Elbow...

Rumours circulate of Elbow and Arcade Fire secret sets at Glastonbury 2017

Rumours are circulating that either Elbow or Arcade Fire might perform a secret set at Glastonbury today . Among the many rumours of bands tipped to appear for surprise performances this weekend, one of the most anticipated empty slots to fill is the 'To Be Announced' space on The Park Stage at 7.30pm tonight.

Chicago, IL

