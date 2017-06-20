Movie Tech - When Did They Invent Gun Sound Effects For Movies?

Movie Tech When Were Movie Gun Sound Effects Invented? Vanessa, of Seattle Washington, asks: Pondering who invented the "sound" of gunfire? Vanessa , The very first motion picture was driven by an electric motor, and had synchronized sound. Did you know that? Unfortunately, Mr. Edison's Kinetoscope - Kinetophone 1894 show, entitled "Dickson Experimental Sound Film," did not alas have gunshots in its track.

