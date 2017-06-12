Moby Releases Free LP, Fake Trump Press Statement
Moby released a new album, More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse , as a free download . The songwriter-producer announced the project with a fake press release "from the desk of John Miller" - the fictional publicist whom Donald Trump invented to chat with reporters on the phone in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
