Mint Condition to reissue two Blake Baxter EPs
The Detroit producer's classic tracks 'When We Used To Play' and 'When A Thought Becomes U' are back on wax soon. Mint Condition will put out two archival 12-inches from Detroit veteran Blake Baxter The reissue label, which launched last year, is dedicated to "excavating the outer fringes of classic house and techno."
