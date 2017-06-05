Mint Condition to reissue two Blake B...

Mint Condition to reissue two Blake Baxter EPs

The Detroit producer's classic tracks 'When We Used To Play' and 'When A Thought Becomes U' are back on wax soon. Mint Condition will put out two archival 12-inches from Detroit veteran Blake Baxter The reissue label, which launched last year, is dedicated to "excavating the outer fringes of classic house and techno."

