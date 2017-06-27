Mayor Duggan considers proposals to m...

Mayor Duggan considers proposals to make Detroit a destination for techno and drag racing

Underground Resistance co-founder Mike Banks describes a pair of proposals to turn drag racing and techno into economic drivers for Detroit. Last week, in a nondescript East Grand Boulevard building that houses the world's lone techno museum , a group of world-renowned Detroit techno DJs and producers convened with big names from the street racing industry to promote turning the two vibrant scenes into economic drivers for the city.

