Maynard James Keenan: Trump Is Not Your Enemy, Your Enemy Is Ignorance
Tool put on one hell of a show last night in New York City, marking the first time in a decade they performed in the Big Apple. Early in the set, before launching into "Opiate," vocalist Maynard James Keenan shared some words with the thousands in attendance, imploring them not to look at Donald Trump as the enemy, but to instead see ignorance as the enemy.
