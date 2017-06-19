Marina and the Diamonds has collaborated with Clean Bandit for a pop banger a " listen here
British electronic group Clean Bandit have released their collaboration with Marina and the Diamonds, and it's a certified pop banger / smash / future summer anthem. Disconnect is the band's third single from their upcoming untitled second studio album, following previous UK number one hits Symphony and Rockabye.
