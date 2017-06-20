Manual handling gives way to sleek on...

Manual handling gives way to sleek online service

14 hrs ago

Palmerston North City Council building services team leader Bryan Clark looks forward to binning the paperwork after the consents process goes online. Behind the locked door at the Palmerston North civic administration reception area, a building services team of about 17 are preparing to escape the paper war.

Chicago, IL

