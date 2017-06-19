ListenUp: Fischerspooner: Have Fun To...

ListenUp: Fischerspooner: Have Fun Tonight

The first track from NYC-based electro duo Fischerspooner in some eight years, " Have Fun Tonight " is a dark, sexy eletro track that encourages having romantic fun without your partner. The infectious dance tune was co-written and produced by Michael Stipe and Boots, and isn't exactly a cheating ballad.

