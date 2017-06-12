Lake Villa man charged with supplying fatal dose of heroin

Glenn E. Trauthwein, 35, of the 100 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue, was arrested Thursday and charged with a drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony. He was charged in the March 3 death of Colleen J. Todorovic, 33, who was found unresponsive in a single-family home on the 18700 block of West Highfield Drive in unincorporated Gurnee.

