Lake Villa man charged with supplying...

Lake Villa man charged with supplying fatal dose of heroin

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Herald

Glenn E. Trauthwein, 35, of the 100 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue, was arrested Thursday and charged with a drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony. He was charged in the March 3 death of Colleen J. Todorovic, 33, who was found unresponsive in a single-family home on the 18700 block of West Highfield Drive in unincorporated Gurnee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC