Karl Hyde and Matthew Herbert Release Collaborative Album for...
Fatherland is a collection of recordings by Underworld's Karl Hyde and producer/artist Matthew Herbert. The songs are based on extracts from the script for Fatherland , a play conceived and written in collaboration by Karl, playwright Simon Stephens and Frantic Assembly's Scott Graham.
