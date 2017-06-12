KABA - lied' in his account of Major ...

KABA - lied' in his account of Major Mahama's lynching - Ghana Armed Forces

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ghana Armed Forces have denied Broadcast Journalist, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong's account of circumstances that preceded the lynching of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama. In a release issued and signed by Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, it described the account of the host of Asempa Fm's late political show Ekosisen as misleading indicating that the first time Major Mahama was deployed to the location was 9th May 2017 and not earlier as claimed "We wish to state categorically that the claims by KABA that the late Major Mahama was initially deployed at Denkyira-Boase from January to March 2017 are totally False.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC