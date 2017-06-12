KABA - lied' in his account of Major Mahama's lynching - Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces have denied Broadcast Journalist, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong's account of circumstances that preceded the lynching of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama. In a release issued and signed by Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, it described the account of the host of Asempa Fm's late political show Ekosisen as misleading indicating that the first time Major Mahama was deployed to the location was 9th May 2017 and not earlier as claimed "We wish to state categorically that the claims by KABA that the late Major Mahama was initially deployed at Denkyira-Boase from January to March 2017 are totally False.

