Judge grants new trial for man convicted in 1991 killing

Shouting "Freedom," Alfred Swinton, middle, walks out of Hartford Superior Court Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Hartford, Conn., with Innocence Project lawyers Chris Fabricant, left, and Vanessa Potkin after a Superior Court judge approved a new trial in his conviction in the 1991 murder of Carla Terry. After serving 18 years, Swinton, 68, was released on a promise to appear in court.

