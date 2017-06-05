Judge grants new trial for man convicted in 1991 killing

Innocence Project lawyer Vanessa Potkin hugs Alfred Swinton, a man once suspected of being a serial killer, after a Superior Court judge approved a new trial Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Hartford, Conn., after his conviction in the 1991 murder of Carla Terry. After serving 18 years, Swinton, 68, was released on a promise to appear in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.