Jindal Poly Films rumoured to buy European assets of DuPont Teijin Films
India's largest polyester-based packaging film company Jindal Poly Films Ltd is allegedly in talks to buy the European production assets of DuPont Teijin Films for an estimated $300m. If completed, the acquisition will propel the company to the world's largest in a category dominated by Chinese conglomerate Kangde Xin Composite Material, multinationals like ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell, and Reliance Industries, claims The Economic Times India.
