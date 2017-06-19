ISIS terror suspect arrested in Madri...

ISIS terror suspect arrested in Madrid before Gay Pride

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Highly radicalised' ISIS terror suspect is arrested in Madrid just days before two million arrive in the city for Gay Pride festival Police in Madrid have arrested three Moroccans including an 'extremely dangerous ISIS member' just days before two million people arrive in the city for the Gay Pride festival. The 32-year-old man was described as being in an 'advanced state of radicalisation' and likened to terrorists behind recent attacks in the UK and France.

Chicago, IL

