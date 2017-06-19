Iranian regime-linked media claims Israeli F16s are in Saudi Arabia
File: Israel Air Force F-16 fighter jets and a refueling plane fly in formation over Nevada during the United States Air Force's Red Flag exercise in August. A regime-linked Iranian news agency claimed Thursday that Israel has sent fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to help the new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stave off a possible coup by ousted ex-crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
Read more at The Times of Israel.
