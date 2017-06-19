In LA return, French electronic rock duo Air celebrate 20 years at the Greek
The French band Air announce their American Twentyears Air tour, which starts at New YorkÕs Governors Ball on June 4 and ends in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on June 25. The tour by Nicolas Godin and Jean Benoit Dunckel is their first American one since 2010. Nicolas Godin, one half of the French electronic rock duo Air, lives the definition of laissez-faire, a phrase in his native tongue for the attitude that life and all the rest will find its own course in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC