In LA return, French electronic rock duo Air celebrate 20 years at the Greek

The French band Air announce their American Twentyears Air tour, which starts at New YorkÕs Governors Ball on June 4 and ends in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on June 25. The tour by Nicolas Godin and Jean Benoit Dunckel is their first American one since 2010. Nicolas Godin, one half of the French electronic rock duo Air, lives the definition of laissez-faire, a phrase in his native tongue for the attitude that life and all the rest will find its own course in time.

