I can't stop laughing at the Trump administration. That's not a good thing.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything . President Trump meets former secretary of state Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office in May. It is worth remembering that after Donald Trump won the election last November, there was reason for America's foreign policy community to engage in some introspection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC