Hyundai's new Tesla-fighter

9 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Hyundai will finally enter the popular subcompact crossover segment next year with its new Kona, which will compete against vehicles like the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, Chevrolet Trax, and is also targeting Tesla. The aggressively styled five-door revealed in Seoul on Tuesday features split lighting designs front and rear, black plastic "armor" clad wheel arches, a "floating" roof design and lots of chrome accents.

