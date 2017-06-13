Hyundai's new Tesla-fighter

Hyundai will finally enter the popular subcompact crossover segment next year with its new Kona, which will compete against vehicles like the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, Chevrolet Trax, and is also targeting Tesla. The aggressively styled five-door revealed in Seoul on Tuesday features split lighting designs front and rear, black plastic "armor" clad wheel arches, a "floating" roof design and lots of chrome accents.

