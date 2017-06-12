How ULTRA Singapore Is Expanding Music Tastes in Asia
For the very first time since its inception in 2008, ULTRA Worldwide ran their first two Asia festivals simultaneously in Singapore and in Seoul, Korea last weekend. Singapore welcomed over 50,000 attendees on June 10 and 11, who witnessed TiA sto, Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Pendulum, Tchami, Hardwell, Nicky Romero, Martin Solveig, Dash Berlin, Sasha & John Digweed, surprise guests Knife Party and more perform live over the two days.
