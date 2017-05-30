Hoodener's Horse pub in Great Chart becomes The Little Black Dog
The Hoodener's Horse pub in Great Chart has officially been reverted back to its former name, although there is a slight twist. The popular village pub was originally opened as The Black Dog and new owner Helene Smith, 25, has played on that title, now calling the pub The Little Black Dog.
