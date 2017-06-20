History Repeating?

In any event, whether any of the above is by design or error, there may be another reason the PBOC might be firming the RMB. The PBOC is getting ready for a June FED raise and any potential market, currency, cost of loan funds and economic instability resulting thereof... This would include any potential fall out should the schedule for the big punch bowl removal be made public in the details of the June 14th FOMC announcement or July 5th release of the minutes.

