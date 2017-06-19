Here's how an air war between Russia ...

Here's how an air war between Russia and the US in Syria would...

15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

After the US downed a Syrian jet making a bombing run on US-backed forces fighting ISIS, Russia threatened to target US and US-led coalition planes West of the Euphrates river in Syria. But while Russia has some advanced surface-to-air missile systems and very agile fighter aircraft in Syria, it wouldn't fare well in what would be a short, brutal air war against the US.

