HDFC Bank introduces charges for UPI transactions
Even as the National Payments Corporation of India considers nudging banks to offer free transactions using the Unified Payments Interface, HDFC Bank has introduced charges on UPI. These charges make small value payments over UPI more expensive than those on national electronic fund transfer.
