Goldfrapp review: Shiny and bold but a little bit cold
The cavernous railway workshop space that is the larger of the gig rooms at Carriageworks, filled with flamboyantly festooned fans bursting out of animal print and leather, hosted a night seemingly brought to you by the letters E and K, and offering more uses for Red Bull, winter-denying bare flesh and wide grins and even wider eyes than clinically approved. It was not the place to bring up any quibbles there might be about Goldfrapp in concert unless you wanted to be slapped to death by faux fur vests and buried in remnants of the gozleme being sold just outside the entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC